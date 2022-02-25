Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $198.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Middleby stock opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 1-year low of $139.56 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

