Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.54% of Cinedigm worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cinedigm by 1,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.66. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

