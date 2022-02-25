MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.86

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 5638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

