MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.86

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 5638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.
About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
