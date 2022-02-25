Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.82 and last traded at C$21.82. 84,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 81,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

