Mirrored Netflix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,816.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $404.16 or 0.01025132 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $184,816.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 12,744 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.