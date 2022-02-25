Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 232.80 ($3.17). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 228.60 ($3.11), with a volume of 536,195 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.76) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.96.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

