MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,847 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in América Móvil by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

