MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,797 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

