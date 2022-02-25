MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

