MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,943 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 114,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

ONEY opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

