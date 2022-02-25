MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $301.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

