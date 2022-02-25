MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $284,212.24 and approximately $112.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

