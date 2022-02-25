Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.35

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MMIT stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.55. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 105.51 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.77 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £147.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.20.
About Mobius Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.