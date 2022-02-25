Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.35

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.55. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 105.51 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.77 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £147.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.20.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

