Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

MRNA stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,322,461 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

