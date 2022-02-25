Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 434.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

