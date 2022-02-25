Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 5.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $147.32 and last traded at $143.03. 66,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,596,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.50.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.