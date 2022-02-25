Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 34,370 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MC opened at $47.43 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

