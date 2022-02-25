Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 278,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 375,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$221.41 million and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.36.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.