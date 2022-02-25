Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Momentive Global traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 8797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

