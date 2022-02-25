Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Cowen

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. 98,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,015. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

