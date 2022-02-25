Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 110,968 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

