Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.39. 19,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.