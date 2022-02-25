Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $9.14 Million in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 90,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

