Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 16,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

