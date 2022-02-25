Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $8.10 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.65% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of RNR traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

