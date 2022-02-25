More Coin (MORE) Hits Market Cap of $65,713.05

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $65,713.05 and $450.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108682 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

