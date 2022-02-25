Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 713.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of McAfee worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McAfee by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
MCFE stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.05.
About McAfee (Get Rating)
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
