Morgan Stanley Buys 159,694 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $42,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

