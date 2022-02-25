Morgan Stanley Has $43.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Ryder System worth $43,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ryder System by 86.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:R opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

