Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.