Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $44,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.