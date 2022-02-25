Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Builders FirstSource worth $40,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 612,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

