Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of BRP worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BRP by 89.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.68. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

