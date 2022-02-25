Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

