MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

MTYFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

