Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

