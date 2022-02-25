N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
N-able stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00.
NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.
About N-able (Get Rating)
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
