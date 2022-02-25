N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

N-able stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of N-able by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

