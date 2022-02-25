Namecoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Namecoin has a market cap of $32.27 million and $13,105.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

