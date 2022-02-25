Nancy Mckinstry Sells 1,614 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABT stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

