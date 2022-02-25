NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.75.

NH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

