Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,308. Natera has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Natera by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

