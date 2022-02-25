National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $49.97 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.