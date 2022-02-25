National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

