National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

