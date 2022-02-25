National Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.