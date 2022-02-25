National Asset Management Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 464.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

