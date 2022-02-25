National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.55.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$154.90 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$116.72 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.