National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

