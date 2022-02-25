National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

