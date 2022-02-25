National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.18

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 1796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

